Tupelo • Toyota Motor Corp. said it was extending the time its plants would be closed due to the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the company said it would shut down its manufacturing plants and its supplier facilities this coming Monday and Tuesday and reopening Wednesday.
However, on Thursday it said it would keep the factories still though April 3 and resume operations April 6.
“To further support our team members at the Blue Springs, Mississippi plant, we will continue to offer full pay to all employees during this time, with no reduction in benefits,” the company said.
“This action is being taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.”
Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday they would close their plants.
Honda announced plans Wednesday morning to close for a week starting Monday. Nissan’s closures will last through April 6.
Also, Hyundai suspended production at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama, Wednesday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The company said production would resume once its health and safety team determines that the plant has been sufficiently sanitized.