BLUE SPRINGS – Toyota Motor Corp. is adding another two weeks to the time it's keeping its plants idle.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota said it was further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S.
The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20.
"Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to continue meeting the needs of our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner," the company said.
Originally, Toyota said it would return April 6.
With the two weeks added on, employees will get paid through April 10.
"Given the sales impact to the business, we will not be able to extend the pay period beyond what has been designated thus far," Toyota said.
Employees can use personal time off the week of April 13, Toyota said.