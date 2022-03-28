Dr. Vernon Rayford, with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, thanks Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi for the $165,000 grant that allowed the coalition to purchase two Toyota Sienna vans to serve as mobile health units during a small press conference on Monday afternoon at the Blue Springs plant. The money will also help launch a community health campaign and establish an administrative office to provide services in underserved communities.
Dr. Vernon Rayford, with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, shows State Representative Rickey Thompson, the inside of one of the two Toyota Sienna vans purchased with the from Toyota Mississippi
Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 members along with their families appulad as Dr. Vernon Rayford, with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, thanks Toyota Mississippi's $165,000 grant.
Dr. Vernon Rayford, with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, thanks Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi for the $165,000 grant that allowed the coalition to purchase two Toyota Sienna vans to serve as mobile health units during a small press conference on Monday afternoon at the Blue Springs plant. The money will also help launch a community health campaign and establish an administrative office to provide services in underserved communities.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Dr. Vernon Rayford, with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, shows State Representative Rickey Thompson, the inside of one of the two Toyota Sienna vans purchased with the from Toyota Mississippi
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 members along with their families appulad as Dr. Vernon Rayford, with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, thanks Toyota Mississippi's $165,000 grant.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Dr. Vernon Rayford, with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19, looks over one of the two Toyota Sienna vans that will serve as mobile health units.
BLUE SPRINGS • Since last year, Dr. Vernon Rayford and a core group of volunteers have crisscrossed north Mississippi to provide vaccines and information through the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19.
While the pandemic has waned, the work to continue to educate and vaccinate is an ongoing effort, and the Coalition received a much-needed boost from Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi.
The automotive plant provided a $165,000 grant to the coalition aimed at improving education outreach and access to healthcare in underserved communities.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
"A big part of our effort has been to bring vaccines to different areas where people are in the community — the rural areas, the Spanish-speaking communities, people who are far from healthcare," Rayford said.
The Coalition has done this through mobile units, comprised mostly of volunteers' own vehicles. Toyota Mississippi, through the grant, was able to provide two Toyota Sienna minivans they can now use instead. Remaining funds will be used to launch a community health campaign and to establish an administrative office to provide services to undeserved communities.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"We've had information events where we've delivered information, working with a variety of organizaitons," Rayford said. "We've had volunteers from physicians, physical assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, retirees, and together we've been doing some of the hard work and it's paid off. We've given more than 2,300 vaccines in less than a year."
Toyota Mississippi President David Fernandes said the partnership with the Coalition is part of the company's focus on being more than an automobile company and more of a mobility company.
"A mobility company is of service, universal, inclusive with accessibility to solutions providing the greatest number of options to the greatest number of people," he said. "As you know, the last couple of years COVID-19 has had a big impact and caused a lot of difficulties, especially in the undeserved communities. We wanted to work with a community partner that took a holistic approach addressing this need."
The money will also help launch a community health campaign and establish an administrative office to provide services in underserved communities. In addition the Coalition will address food insecurities, preventative care and mental health awareness.
"The journey to better health for our community begins today, with a notable stop in Blue Springs," Rayford said.