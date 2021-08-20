BLUE SPRINGS – Toyota Mississippi donated has donated another 28 vehicles to a dozen organizations involved with workforce training and fire safety training.
Since 2013, the automotive assembly plant has donated 80 vehicles valued at nearly $1 million to North Mississippi organizations providing vocational education, workforce development programs and safety training.
The vehicles are training vehicles and thus not road-worthy, but they do serve an important purpose, said Emily Lauder, Toyota Mississippi's vice president of administration.
"The cars were originally produced during the pilot phase, so as we were going through the 12th generation of the Corolla, we used them to teach team members the new Toyota Next Generation Architecture production platform," she said. "So these are training vehicles that are inoperable but are perfect for workforce training and safety training."
Lauder said the vehicle recipients were identified through team members' suggestions. All the nominations were reviewed to ensure they met the qualifications to receive them.
"By receiving these newer Mississippi-made Corollas, our students will be able to practice their skills using today's modern technology and not training on something that is already out of date," said Lee Brown, Itawamba County Career and Technical Center Automotive Service Instructor. "With our Automotive Service and Collision Repair Programs nearing their max enrollment, this was the perfect year for the ICTC to receive not one but two Corollas."
Receiving the vehicles this year:
• East Mississippi Community College
• Itawamba County Career & Technical Center
• Itawamba Community College
• Lee County Career & Technical Center
• Marion County Career & Technical Center
• Pontotoc City School District
• Birmingham Ridge Fire Department
• Greenwood Fire Department
• Lafayette County Fire Department
• New Albany Fire Department
• Ripley Volunteer Fire Department
• Tilden New Salem Volunteer Fire Department
Ripley Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Randy Jeter will use the Corollas to train more volunteer firefighters on newer vehicles.
“Receiving these vehicles was a nice surprise,” he said. “Most importantly, we will be able to conduct extraction exercises simulating a trapped victim at the scene of a wreck. It is important our volunteer firefighters are trained and know how to work around the technology we see in new vehicles.”