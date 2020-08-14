Toyota Mississippi is focusing its grant funding for the next fiscal year focused on further helping communities respond to COVID-19. The grant application is open to school districts and community organizations.
During the past year, as demand has grown for emergency relief due to COVID-19, Toyota has supported local organizations with nearly $150,000 in grant funding along with personal protective equipment to address crucial needs.
That support includes:
• $50,000 – United Way
• $68,000 – The Mid-South Food Bank
• $10,000 – H.O.P.E. Afterschool
• $10,000 – Amory Food Pantry
• $10,000 – Health Care Foundation
• $13,000 – Mississippi School for Math and Science
• 19,500 – Face Shields to hospitals and schools in Lee, Union and Pontotoc Counties
• 100 gallons of hand sanitizer to hospitals in Lee, Union and Pontotoc Counties
To review grant guidelines and submit an application, visit www.toyotagrants.com/tmmms.
Toyota considers funding requests that:
• Are geared toward benefiting a large number of people
• Offer participation in local educational programs
• Exhibit clear, measurable and realistic goals and objectives
• Establish the means for evaluation and reporting after a program is completed
• Provide leadership and development programs for participants
• Target youth within any of the funding priority areas
• Including financial and other strategic commitments from other funding organizations
Toyota is unable to fund requests from organizations that discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, ancestry, age, religion, disability, medical condition, sex or gender (including pregnancy), gender identity and/or expression (including a transgender identity), sexual orientation, marital status, military or veteran status, or any other characteristic protected under applicable federal, state or local law.
Grants also cannot benefit individuals; political organizations, parties or candidates; fraternal organizations; churches; labor organizations; non-charitable organizations; athletic organizations or sports teams; individual and/or private schools; covering institutional expenses or deficits; or vehicles.
Toyota Mississippi grant recipients will be selected in the primary counties of Lee, Pontotoc and Union, and secondary counties of Alcorn, Itawamba, Lowndes, Monroe, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo.
Deadlines for applications are Nov. 1 and May 1.