BLUE SPRINGS • The Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi assembly plant is filling production and skilled maintenance positions to meet growing demand.
“Toyota is looking for outstanding individuals who like to problem solve and work as part of a team,” said Toyota Mississippi general manager Aaron Foster. “Manufacturing experience for production positions is not required because we train employees on our processes using Toyota Way principles. Skilled maintenance jobs require experience or an Associate Degree in industrial maintenance.”
Starting wages are $17 an hour for production employees and $26.19 for skilled maintenance, both offering a 65 cents-per-hour premium for second shift. All positions include health insurance and paid time off.
Interested candidates can submit an online application.
• Production – https://www.toyotamanufacturingjobs.com/ms-production
• Skilled Maintenance – https://www.toyotamanufacturingjobs.com/ms-skilled-maintenance
Toyota said its employees represent various backgrounds and previous job experience.
The facility currently employs about 2,500 people, following the addition of 400 additional employees last year after the launch of the then next-generation Corolla sedan.