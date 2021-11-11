Nathan Ratliff, manager of production in press shop at Toyota Mississippi, presents a check to Mike Pettigrew with American Legion 49; his wife, Jenifer; and Dan Johnson, Mental Health & Suicide Awareness Task Force, for $10,000 for the American Legion 49 Mental Health-Suicide Prevention Task Force on Nov. 11, 2021, at the Toyota Plant in Blue Springs.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Toyota Mississippi team members gather for the Toyota Mississippi Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Blue Springs.
BLUE SPRINGS • Toyota Mississippi helped celebrate Veterans Day with a $10,000 donation to the American Legion Post 49's Mental Health – Suicide Prevention Task Force.
The Veteran Mental Health – Suicide Prevention initiative focuses on reducing veteran and family suicides through a multi-phased approach that includes the identification, utilization and strengthening of community mental health resources and programs. Resource and program strengthening focuses on the training and education of stakeholders as to the unique dynamics involved in dealing with veterans as well as the common factors that may cause their mental health crisis, such as PTSD.
The core of the program has three phases: prevention, treatment and recovery/reintegration.
The prevention phase focuses on the training and education of at-risk populations and key leaders within the veteran community.
The treatment phase focuses on providing professional mental help to veterans and their families, with a priority to veterans that have minimal mental health insurance or access to VA or associated health care. This phase will have available support groups for targeted demographics as well as treatment alternatives or enhancers (i.e. equine therapy, Tai Chi, etc.).
The recovery/reintegration phase focuses on transitioning the veteran back into the community through continued contact, support and treatment (as needed). This includes the establishment and training of a Peer Counseling Group that serves as counselors and locally dispersed mental health advocates/trainers.
An overarching goal for the program is to develop a sustainable model for Veteran Mental Health - Suicide Prevention that can be easily replicated and exported throughout the region and nation utilizing other American Legion Post or similar Veterans Service Organizations. Long-term objective is to institutionalize this program capacity and nest it within each county Veteran Service Office within Mississippi.
Lee County has more than 9,000 veterans, and the six major veteran service organizations have cumulative membership totaling about 3,000.