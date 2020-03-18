BLUE SPRINGS – Toyota is temporarily suspending production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S., closing Monday and Tuesday and resuming production on Wednesday, March 25.
"This action is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, and due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the automaker said. "We will conduct a thorough cleaning at all of our manufacturing facilities during the shutdown. This also will allow Toyota employees to prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools."
Toyota Mississippi, which began production in 2011, employs some 2,000 team members. The automaker said it will continue to offer full pay to all of them during the down time on Monday and Tuesday.
"The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and community are a top priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner," Toyota said in a news release.
The news comes on the heels that the Detroit Big Three automakers is shuttering factories. Ford and General Motors said they will shut down all of their factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and Fiat Chrysler will do the same, according to sources.
The shutdowns would idle about 150,000 workers, who are likely to receive supplemental pay in addition to unemployment benefits.