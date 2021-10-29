In this file photo from August 2021, a row of 2020 model Toyota Corollas wait at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Plant in Blue Springs to be picked up as part of a donation to the Lafayette County Fire Department.
BLUE SPRINGS • Toyota Mississippi is rolling out a new direct-hire program, which will affect 300 current team members and also help it recruit new workers.
The new process is called “TRACK." Some 300 team members currently employed through Resource MFG will be offered a direct Toyota position, starting in January. The direct-hire model also includes all future production team members.
Resource MFG has been Toyota’s hiring partner since 2011 and has worked with the automaker in other markets as well to provide a large pool of temporary workers for the company's vast production team.
Toyota Mississippi is not severing ties with Resource MFG, however. The company "will continue to recruit and source for us. While their scope of work will be slightly different we are maintaining our long standing partnership with them," said Kathryn Ragsdale, corporate communications manager for the automotive plant.
Toyota said the direct-hire process is an effort to "recruit and retain top talent, increase competitiveness and better serve customers."
“Our team members are at the heart of everything we do,” said Toyota Mississippi President David Fernandes. “As we prepare for the future of manufacturing, it is essential to create a more inclusive work environment to recruit and retain innovative and creative team members as we transition from an automaker to a mobility company.”
Toyota Mississippi is among other Toyota plants across the U.S. implementing the change to TRACK.