BLUE SPRINGS – An employee for Toyota Mississippi tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night, and production was suspended immediately.
The employee last worked at the plant on Saturday, March 14, and since then has been off under the care of their personal physician.
Toyota did not say where the employee lives.
"Once informed of the diagnosis, Toyota Mississippi’s onsite physician immediately contacted public health authorities and followed appropriate protocols. The affected employee, as well as all team members who have interacted with the individual, remain in self-quarantine," the automaker said in a statement.
"We continue to work with health officials and have taken additional precautions to deep clean and disinfect all areas in which the team member was working. The health and safety of our workforce, business partners and communities are our top priority and our thoughts are with the affected team member at this time.”
Production at the plant has been suspended until April 6. All 2,000 employees will continue to get paid and retain their benefits, Toyota said.