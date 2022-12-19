BLUE SPRINGS – Toyota Mississippi is taking a scheduled break in production this week, but the automaker and many of its 2,400 employees aren't sitting idle.
Nearly 250 Toyota Mississippi employees put assembling Corollas on hold to volunteer on company time for various community organizations’ projects and initiatives.
“Using this non-production time to get back into the community and work alongside our partners for the betterment of our region is a privilege and something our team values highly,” said Tiffannie Hedin, corporate communication manager for Toyota Mississippi.
From building homes to delivering meals and ringing the Salvation Army bells, Toyota team members covered territory in two counties and supported seven different organizations with their efforts.
In addition to the volunteer work, Toyota Mississippi awarded surprise grants to every organization where its volunteers worked and a dozen others totaling $171,000.
In total, Toyota and its 247 employees donated just shy of 3,000 hours during the three-day volunteer period. That equates to the time it takes to build nearly 2,000 Corollas.
The organizations where Toyota team members volunteered their time include Union County Good Samaritan, The Salvation Army of Tupelo, Traceway Retirement Community, Lawhorn Elementary School, Keep Tupelo Beautiful, Tupelo Humane Society and Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity.
The grant recipients and the amounts they got are:
• Wear it Well - $10,000
• Pontotoc Habitat for Humanity - $15,000
• MS Children’s Museum - $14,000
• Tupelo JA - $15,000
• MS Council on Economic Education - $5,000
• Itawamba Co. Pratt Memorial Library - $14,000
• Union Co. Historical Society - $5,000
• Salvation Army - $10,000
• Union Co. Development Association - $5,500
• Meals on Wheels of Lee County - $40,000
• 7 Days for the Troops - $20,000
• Crossroads Ranch – $5,000
• NEMS Habitat for Humanity – $5,000
• Committee for King – $2,500
• Lawhorn Elementary – $1,000
• Senatobia Tate County VocationalCenter - $1,000
• Calhoun County School District - $1,000
• New Albany City Schools - $1,000
• North Pontotoc Choir – $1,000
Toyota's partnership with the Salvation Army has been ongoing since 2012, and the automaker has donated more than 13,000 toys and more than $160,000 to enhance the organization's services.
