BLUE SPRINGS – Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Mississippi will be adding another corporate responsibility.
Starting Sept. 1, he'll be assigned as group vice president, chief social innovation officer for Toyota Motor North America TMNA.
He'll remain as Toyota Mississippi president.
In his new role, Suggs is responsible for TMNA’s philanthropic efforts, the Toyota USA Foundation, and the corporate diversity and inclusion strategy. He will report to Sandra Phillips Rogers, group vice president, general counsel, chief legal officer and chief diversity officer, TMNA.
As president of Toyota Mississippi, Suggs will continue to report to Brian Krinock, senior vice president, vehicle plants, TMNA.
Suggs is replacing Albert (Al) Smith Jr., group vice president, chief social innovation officer, TMNA, who is retiring after 30 years with the company. Smith was instrumental in shaping the company’s Social Innovation team and its direction. Under his leadership, Toyota has been recognized by numerous organizations for its commitment to improving the communities where we operate and for its diversity and inclusion initiatives, resulting in Toyota’s rise in the rankings to 10th place on DiversityInc’s 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity.
“Strong community engagement and inclusiveness have become more prevalent in our daily lives,” said Phillips Rogers. “We thank Al for all he has done for our company, and Sean will continue to uphold Toyota’s commitment for Respect for All, while helping to create future initiatives that will make a lasting, positive impact on our workplace, marketplace and society."
Suggs was named president of Toyota Mississippi on Jan. 1, 2017. He joined Toyota Mississippi in 2013 as vice president of administration, and was named vice president of manufacturing in 2015.