Reporter
TUPELO • The second of two hotels in the Landmark Lifestyles development off North Gloster Street has opened.
Tru by Hilton joins a Home2Suites that opened in October in the $50 million development that, when complete, will include senior living residences, hotels, restaurants and retail shops.
Home2Suites has 89 guest rooms; Tru has 90.
The hotels are located behind Steak n' Shake, which opened in June 2019 on the front portion of the 28-acre Landmark site.
Both hotels are owned by Lee County LLC, developed by Fusion Hospitality.
“We welcome our guests to Tru by Hilton where they will encounter a 'Truly' divine and heartfelt experience," said Tru general manager Romanda Ofoso-Darkwah.
The Tru by Hilton hotel features a 24-hour Eat & Sip Market, fitness center and a game space that includes a pool table. Outlets and USB ports are located throughout the hotel.
Tupelo's inventory of hotel rooms will have grown by more than 10% within four months when Hotel Tupelo opens its 79 rooms in downtown Tupelo in February.
dennis.seid@djournal.com
Dennis covers business and economic development for the Daily Journal.
