TUPELO • For 43 years, Ed Nelson was a familiar, steady presence at Reed Manufacturing.
But when Monday rolls around, the place won’t quite be the same. Nelson retired on Friday, where he had been CEO since 1994.
The 100-year-old company has had only three CEOs since 1919 – co-founder Rex Reed, Bill Reed and Nelson.
Reed Manufacturing was one of the stalwarts during the heyday of apparel manufacturing in Northeast Mississippi, once employing 1,000 people in four plants. Those days are long gone, but the company still has a presence, and its 50 employees still distribute clothing and uniforms to customers across the country.
Nelson’s long tenure at the company wasn’t his only job, but nearly his entire career was spent with the company.
“I graduated from college in 1974, and that’s where I met my wife, and as it turned out, she was a Reed, and a few years later I was working for the company,” he said.
Nelson was working for a carpet mill in Dalton, Georgia, and joined Reed Manufacturing in 1977.
And through the years, he worked in virtually every department and learned every job, climbing up the ladder the old-fashioned way – by earning it.
Bill Reed, who preceded Nelson as CEO from 1959 to 1994, and was Nelson’s father-in-law, put him to work as an apprentice.
“I was writing reports by hand for each department, and then I became a bundle boy, which was the person who brought the necessary supplies – buttons, threads, zippers, that sort of thing – to the sewing floor as needed. Nelson said.”
Nelson later became the trim manager, then shifted to other fields of expertise like fabric utilization. He was named plant manager of the company’s Dorsey plant and then returned to the Tupelo plant in 1983.
He was named president of the company in 1992 and CEO in 1994 after Bill Reed died. And when Jack Reed Sr. died in January 2016, he was named chairman. Nelson will continued as chairman of the company.
“It was time to step away as CEO,” he said. “I’m 68 ... for some reason, and I can’t explain why, I told myself when I turned 68, I would retire. I’m lucky I still have good health and I want to enjoy the view of life away from the factory floor.”
Nelson certainly has no regrets about his illustrious career, having seen and experience the vast changes in the industry.
When he started with Reed Manufacturing, the sewing department was humming along with some 300 sewing operators. There was a separate cutting department as well. Hundreds worked in the Tupelo facility alone.
But as the global economy moved, and garment production began to shift, so did the fortunes of the industry from California to New York and all places in between.
“It used to be offshore production was the enemy, but that’s all we do now,” Nelson said. “The rules changed. It just became difficult to be competitive. We had this tariff law, that tariff law, NAFTA and all kinds of stuff that affected it.”
Reed Manufacturing went offshore for the first time in 1990 but continued to produce in Northeast Mississippi for several years. The company bought its first offshore factory in Latin America 1994 and another in 1997. From 1996 to 2007 its U.S. production steadily dwindled. On Oct. 12, 2013, the last sewing machine in Tupelo was retired.
“It was very bittersweet,” Nelson said. “When we shut that down, we had to let about 50 people go, and that represented more than 1,000 years of experience. That was not a happy day. It was made happy by the people though, who expressed how much they appreciated working for the company and knew it had done all it could. Definitely bittersweet.”
Up until the mid-2000s, Reed Manufacturing was in the retail business, making jeans and slacks for customers like J.C. Penney, Sears, Mervyn’s and other retailers.
“A lot of our goods back then was for back to school, so we’d start making it in January and stack them up and ship them during he summer, so our business was very seasonal,” Nelson said.
In 1970, the company got into what was then called the laundry business, and is today called the rental uniform business. That’s all the company does now, and products include flame resistant, food service, enhanced visibility and healthcare apparel including jeans, shirts, pants, coveralls and jackets.
“We make our own brand as well as private labels that we sell to big industrial laundries – the Aramarks, Cintas and others who then typically rent those garments out,” nelson said. “We still make cotton fabrics and blended fabrics but more and more of what we do is the flame-resistant material.”
Reed still has a small design staff, and its sales staff is based in Tupelo. The remaining employees are in distribution. Everything is received via truck typically once a week.
Inside the warehouse are bins full of merchandise, with thousands of SKUs available to customers. Employee pickers fill orders as they get them.
Nelson said the company is in good hands with Zeb Atkinson, who joined Reed in 2017 and is now CEO. He’s especially proud of the work of the employees he considers family.
The company developed an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which meant the employees have a stake in the company, where in a percentage of the company’s shares go to each eligible employees.
“We have paid out $12 million to $14 million in benefits to our employees – every benefit that we have goes to them,” Nelson said. “In 2014 we did a buyout of the company by the ESOP from the Reed family. Although it will always be Reed Manufacturing it’s owned by the employees. We did that by borrowing from the Reed family, so it’s over an extended period. But I’m extremely proud that we now have a company that’s more than 100 years and has evolved with the times. We were able to come up with a great solution.”
While no Reed will be associated with the company now that Nelson has retired, he said that the legacy of the name and business will continue.
“The essence of what we do has not changed,” he said. “And that’s our mission statement: ‘Quality, integrity and customer service all adds up.’ That was true as a I came to work, and true as I leave work.”