Off-price retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing nearly a third of its stores starting next month.
The company had closed its stores, like so many other retailers, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and was slowly reopening its stores.
Company CEO Scott Becker said the Chapter 11 reorganization was a "difficult decision."
Tuesday Morning is closing 132 of 230 underperforming stores starting June 1. It expects to emerge from Cheaper 11 in early fall of this year. The company has a total of 687 stores nationwide.
"This process will allows us to focus our resources on our highest performing stores in our most productive markets," Becker said.
Tuesday Morning sells home decor, bath and body goods, crafts, food and toys.
After the first 132 stores close, the remaining nearly 100 additional underperforming stores will shutter in a second round of closings after the company tries to renegotiate leases. That will leave the company with about 450 stores once the closures are complete
The store in Tupelo is not on the initial list of store closures. In fact, none of the 15 locations in Mississippi are slated to close during this first round.
The liquidation sale at the first stores is expected to begin June 1 and located across 30 states. California has the highest number of stores closing with 17 of its 60 locations. Florida is losing 16 of its 65 locations.
Tuesday Morning said it has reopened over 80% of its existing stores and expects to continue store reopenings and bringing associates back to work over the coming weeks.
“We plan to emerge from Chapter 11 in a stronger position as a leading home goods off-price retailer, providing unmatched value to our customers," Becker said.
Tuesday Morning's Chapter 11 filing is the latest in a series of retailer closures.
• J.C. Penney last week filed for Chapter 11, and said it will close 242 of its 846 stores; they have not yet been identified.
• Pier 1 Imports announced last week that it will shutter all of its stores in bankruptcy after previously planning to close half of its stores. Pier 1's liquidation sale began Friday. The Tupelo store has already closed.
• Victoria's Secret also plans to permanently close approximately 250 of its nearly 1,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada this year. They have not been identified.
• Bath and Body Works also said it was closing 50 stores, but has yet to identify which ones it will close.