TUPELO • First things first: The place were Elvis got his first guitar is not closing.
The family owned Tupelo Hardware, which opened in 1926 at the corner of Main and Front Streets downtown, isn’t going anywhere. But it has opened a second location on McCullough Boulevard in what was formerly a Fred’s retail store.
Partner and general manager George Booth III said he and his father George Booth II, had tossed around the idea a few years ago about opening a second location somewhere in the city.
“We wanted somewhere with a little easier access,” he said. “There were other reasons driving the conversation, including a change in the variety of products we could offer, and how we could help more home owners and folks work o their homes. Really we wanted to get more connected with the DIY market, with home owners and contractors working on not only their homes but other projects as well.”
Booth said the Tupelo Ace Hardware on McCullough isn’t designed to go head-to-head with the big box home improvement stores.
“It’s more about helping the markets and communities around Tupelo and providing convenience and extra help and personal touch that a lot of times you lose in the bigger stores,” Booth said.
The downtown store has its own brand, and of course is a tourist attraction since Elvis’ mother, Gladys, bought the then 11-year-old his first guitar on Jan. 8 1946.
“When you think of Tupelo Hardware, you think of Elvis Presley and his guitar,” Booth said. “It’s a tourist destination, and that’s OK. It’s also primarily B2B; a lot of the business it does is in the manufacturing and maintenance sector. So we’re selling a lot of bulk items, and we’re still ordering a lot of that direct.”
For the store on McCullough Boulevard however, business if more departmentalized and set up like a typical hardware store a customer would find anywhere else. There are no charming wood floors – but there still will be some guitars and T-shirts for sale in a nod to the downtown anchor store.
“I joke around and say we already have a unique hardware store; now we have an average hardware store, too,” Booth said.
“And we’ve talked about doing some unique marketing for the store, such as what Elvis didn’t buy here,” he added with a laugh.
So what exactly will customers find at the 14,000-square-foot McCullough store? First and foremost, the small engine parts and lawn mower parts that used to fill the upper floors of downtown have shifted there.
Of course there’s the assortment of plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as an expanded lawn and garden line which includes bird feeders; bird seed; bagged goods like mulch, top soils and fertilizers.
“We do want to grow the outdoor power equipment and expand more products and units, and that will be coming in time,” Booth said. “Right now we just want to get the hardware side settled and opened up.”
Another feature at the new store not available downtown is the paint department, which can mix paint in any number of colors. The store features Benjamin Moore, Clark & Kensington and Magnolia Home paints.
For the outdoor grillers, the store has an expanded assortment that includes Weber, Green Egg and Traeger.
“I’ll also have some in sporting goods, so there’s kind of a nice mix of folks shopping for their homes and outdoor living spaces, so we can offer patio furniture as well,” Booth said.
Tupelo Ace Hardware carries some power equipment brands including Ego, Dewalt, Milwaukee Tools and Stihl.
“We do have a two-stroke repairman on site to repair Stihl products and we’ll do some other two-stroke products that come to us,” Booth said. “We don’t have a shop yet suitable for four-stroke, like residential or commercial lawn mowers yet, but we can do the push mowers. That’s something we’re eyeballing for down the road.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store is scheduled for July 9, while the grand opening celebration will be July 16-17.