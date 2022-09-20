Contour 9/20

Passengers board an afternoon Contour Airlines flight in Tupelo to Nashville on Sept. 20, 2022. The Tupelo Regional Airport Authority board on Tuesday approved a new two-year contract that will allow Contour Airlines to continue providing air service between Tupelo and Nashville. 

TUPELO • The Tupelo Regional Airport Authority board has approved a new contract that will allow Contour Airlines to continue providing air service between Tupelo and Nashville. 

