TUPELO – Passenger boardings at Tupelo Regional Airport were lower in May compared to a year ago, as the airport reported 1,025 enplanements. Last year, that figure was 1,197.It marked the second consecutive month that boardings were down. Still, it was the third consecutive month of at least 1,000 boardings. For the year, Tupelo Regional has reported 4,928 enplanements, compared to 4,589 for the first five months of 2021, a 7.4% increase.Contour Airlines has provided service between Tupelo and Nashville since April 2016.