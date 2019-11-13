TUPELO • Contour Airlines has been providing air taxi service from Tupelo to Nashville since April 2016, and it has grown steadily.
Last month, there were 1,528 passenger boardings in Tupelo, the most since Contour's arrival, and the most in airport history since June 2009. So far this year, Tupelo has recorded 12,799 boardings, up 30 percent from a year ago. That figure also almost matches last year's total boardings of 12,948.
This year marks the third consecutive year Tupelo Regional has recorded more than 10,000 boardings.