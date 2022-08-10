TUPELO • In 2001, an air traffic control tower was built at Tupelo Regional Airport after years of lobbying. For more than 20 years, the tower has done what it was designed to do – provide a safe and orderly flow of traffic in the airport's vicinity for thousands of commercial, private and military flights.
But other than some minor improvements over the years, the Tupelo tower hasn't had any major renovations done. That's about to change however.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will provide the airport $1.4 million grant to renovate the tower. Tupelo was among 56 airports nationwide that qualified to receive the money. Only 20 airports were picked to split $20 million.
"We're pretty excited about that," said airport executive director Joe Wheeler. "This is probably more satisfactory than any grant I've gotten in a long time. That tower has some serious issues, and this grant will help fix them. Good on our team, our staff and everybody who pitched in, including the tower guys and our congressional delegation."
Wheeler said most of the equipment in the tower, like the radios and weather, is outdated and needs to be replaced. All the equipment will be updated and brought up to standards to increase safety.
"This also will help the tower be more energy efficient," he said.
The process of updating the tower began several years ago with the previous airport administration, but it was a matter of receiving a grant to get the work done. That finally happened this year in a very competitive environment, with every airport in the nation vying for funds for various projects.
"Back when the airport started looking at this project, they were looking at a cost of $500,000," Wheeler said. "Once we got the engineers in to see what all work needed to be done that number ballooned to the point where the FAA wanted to know what was going on. I showed then them the engineering writeup and then it made sense to them."
The airport originally asked for $1.6 million, but with the bulk of the money being provided, the airport can find funding elsewhere and start the project soon.
The tower work will complement other safety measure being undertaken at the airport that includes new LED lighting for the runway and precision approach path indicators and new markings for the runway.
Work expected to begin sometime later this year due to lag time in equipment in supplies.
