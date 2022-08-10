djr-2022-08-10-news-control-tower-twp5

The air traffic control tower at the Tupelo Regional Airport will receive an upgrade thanks to a $1.4 million federal grant. The tower has remained largely the same since its construction more than 20 years ago.

 Thomas Wells

TUPELO • In 2001, an air traffic control tower was built at Tupelo Regional Airport after years of lobbying. For more than 20 years, the tower has done what it was designed to do – provide a safe and orderly flow of traffic in the airport's vicinity for thousands of commercial, private and military flights.

