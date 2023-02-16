Tuesday Morning Tupelo

The Tuesday Morning store in the Big Oaks shopping center on North Gloster Street is closing, part of the company's Chapter 11 reorganization that will shutter 265 stores in 38 states.

 By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

Dallas-based off-price retailer Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years on Tuesday.

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you