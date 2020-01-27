TUPELO – Sensor and signal processing company Hyperion Technology Group has expanded into artificial intelligence and machine learning research and applications with a new division. According to Hyperion Technology Group CEO Geoff Carter, the new division’s focus on elite AI research and development creates new possibilities for the company's customers’ missions.
“Recent advances in AI and ML provide a new dawn for what our customers can achieve in their sensing missions,” Carter said. “With custom AI algorithms, we can add critical capabilities like object classification, the determination of intent, and unveiling complex threats.”
The new division is led by nationally renown expert in AI and ML, Dr. Jeffrey Clark. A pioneer in applying AI and ML to defense and intelligence missions, Clark invented deep-learning techniques for classifying electronic warfare signals and building AI algorithms that emulate the speed and processing capacity of the human brain.
The new division, called Eos AI Science, is based in Dayton, Ohio. According to Hyperion, it is "well-positioned to serve customers and small business partners at and near Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
“We specifically chose Dayton, Ohio as the location of our new division because of the rich pool of talent in AI and ML focused there," Carter said. "We’re also close to many organizations that serve intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, key functions for sensing platforms. We’re grateful for the support of JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, and the State of Ohio as we move this project forward."
Eos AI Science plans to create 28 jobs over three years. In support of the project, the Ohio Development Services Agency has approved a seven-year job creation tax credit with an estimated value of $440,000.
“AI is becoming ubiquitous, but it’s often challenging to correctly apply AI to sensing missions,” Carter said. “With Dr. Clark’s leadership, we combine our academic and mission expertise to optimize our customers’ AI investments to both empower the warfighter and help them achieve their missions.”
Meanwhile, Hyperion is moving into an expanded facility on Commerce Street in Tupelo, where it hopes to add at least another 20 employees.
Hyperion Technology Group, which got its start in 2009, provides custom electronic systems, such as embedded systems, signal processing, intelligent power and control systems to government and industry consumers around the world.