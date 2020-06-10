Memphis-based Malco Theatres has set Monday, June 15, as the targeted reopening date for an initial round of locations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky.
Mississippi Malco locations reopening Monday include Renaissance Cinema Grill (Ridgeland), Olive Branch Cinema Grill, Desoto Cinema Grill (Southaven) and Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill.
The Smyrna Cinema (Smyrna, Tennesseee) and Owensboro Cinema Grill (Owensboro, Kentucky) also will reopen Monday
Other theatres will roll out each week through July 16.
Malco said rhe goal is for the full circuit to be operational in mid-July to coincide with the release of Warner Bros. highly anticipated film, "Tenet." All locations have been closed since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Malco is very excited to re-open theatres and welcome our customers back,” said David Tashie, President and COO. “We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”
Malco’s reopening protocols can be viewed at www.malco.com.
Current plans are to offer new indie releases "The King of Staten Island" and "The High Note," plus a lineup of classics like "Jaws," "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "Madagascar" and "Indiana Jones." Additional films include recent pre-Covid releases such as "Trolls: World Tour," "I Still Believe" and "The Invisible Man."
Starting July 1, Russell Crowe’s new film "Unhinged "opens, followed by Christopher Nolen’s "Tenet "on July 17. Disney’s "Mulan" and Paramount Pictures "Spongebob: Sponge on the Run" are scheduled to open July 24 and July 31, respectively.
Online advance tickets for June 15 will be available starting June 12 via Malco.com, the Malco app, Fandango and Atom Tickets.