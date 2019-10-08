The Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau has opened its Fiscal Year 2020 matching grant program for event promotion. The program’s goal is to fund the promotion of special events and festivals that attract overnight visitors to Tupelo.
The program requires that requests for marketing funds be submitted to TCVB by Nov. 1, 2019 for events that fall within TCVB’s 2020 fiscal year that runs from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020. A 30% match is required to request funding from TCVB and the CVB’s contribution is capped at $15,000.
The CVB has had the grant match program for 10 years, and during that time, some $700,000 in grants have been awarded. On average, eight to 15 organizations apply for grants each year.
“Events are tourism drivers for Tupelo,” said Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo CVB. “These grants are designed to help promote festivals and special events that bring people into Tupelo to spend the night.”
Selection criteria published by TCVB focuses on scoring requests using five elements:
• Commitment to tourism in Tupelo
• Regional promotion
• Soundness of proposed project
• Stability and management capacity
• Quality and uniqueness of proposed project
The match grant guidelines are available at the front desk of the TCVB on East Main Street, or by emailing Stephanie Coomer at scoomer@tupelo.net.