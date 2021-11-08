TUPELO • The Tupelo Outlet Mall on South Eason Boulevard closed its doors to retail shopping last December, but its days of serving customers aren't over.
The building, which has gotten a fresh coat of paint, is getting some renovation work done to it as it is transformed into a climate-controlled storage facility.
Workers also were seen repainting the light poles in the parking lot as well as working on the roof of the complex.
The outlet mall — often called the VF Outlet Mall because the VF Outlet store was the largest and longest-lasting tenant of the building — opened in 1973, and the 134,762-square-foot building had been owned by DPI Inc. in California since 2008.
The Tupelo Outlet Mall was put on the auction block in 2016, but there were no takers.
VF, or Vanity Fair, opened the first multi-store outlet center in Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1970. VF has a plethora of brands under its umbrella, including Lee, Wrangler, Nautica, Vanity Fair, Majestic, JanSport, Angels, Derek Heart, Timber Creek, Riders, Reef, Olga, Warner’s and others.
Vanity Fair’s roots began with The Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Co. in 1899, which later evolved into Vanity Fair. VF acquired H.D. Lee Co. in 1969 and Blue Bell, which included Wrangler and Red Kap holdings in Tupelo, in 1986.