TUPELO – Typically drawing hundreds of vendors and thousands of visitors, the Tupelo Flea Market will not be held for a second consecutive month following the cancellation of this weekend's event.
V.M. Cleveland, the chairman and owner of the Tupelo Furniture Market complex where the monthly flea market is held, said it was a late decision to nix it.
The market has 800 indoor booths and 200 outside booths for a total of 1,000 spaces for vendors, and Cleveland said about 500 had signed up for the weekend.
"We had plenty of vendors to have the show and had all the extra coronavirus stuff in place and extra people to help us," he said. "We called the vendors, and about 155 said they couldn't show. A lot of our vendors also are retired and have other health issues and are in the danger zone for coronavirus. After we talked, we decided not to have it."
Cleveland said he may have the May flea market in two weeks, but will wait and see. The June market is scheduled for June 12-14.
"For a lot of vendors, the flea market is a source of major income, and not having it two months in a row hurts," he said.
The market was prepared to have the six-foot social distancing rule enforced, and all vendors were going to be required to wear face masks and gloves provided by the market, Cleveland said.
"It was also Mother's Day weekend. And even though the mall reopened and you have Walmart and Lowe's open, we just felt like with so many people coming from out of state, that wasn't something we wanted to do quite yet," he said.