TUPELO – The summer Tupelo Furniture Market which typically has been held in August, has been cancelled.
“The decision to cancel the August 2021 market has been a very difficult one to make but taking everything into consideration that has been going on in the industry over the last year and a half, we felt this was the wisest choice for all involved”, said TFM chairman and CEO V.M. Cleveland.
The Winter Market for 2022 will be held in January or February, but a date has not yet been selected.
"The Winter Market will be more important than ever as we get back to a sense of normalcy in product shipping, container availability and seeing all our supportive dealers," the market said in a statement.
The 34-year-old furniture industry trade show had its last market last summer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three major furniture markets last year cancelled their spring shows, but Tupelo was the only market to not have any events this year.
More from Dennis Seid:
The Las Vegas Market, which moved its January market to April of this year, will have its summer market August 22-26. The Spring High Point Market, usually held in April, was shifted to June this year, and its fall market will take place in the normally scheduled window from Oct. 16-20.