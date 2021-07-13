TUPELO • The summer Tupelo Furniture Market — typically held in August — has been cancelled.
“The decision to cancel the August 2021 market has been a very difficult one to make, but taking everything into consideration that has been going on in the industry over the last year and a half, we felt this was the wisest choice for all involved,” said TFM Chairman and CEO V.M. Cleveland.
The Winter Market for 2022 will be held in January or February, but a date has not yet been selected.
"The Winter Market will be more important than ever as we get back to a sense of normalcy in product shipping, container availability and seeing all our supportive dealers," TFM officials said in a statement.
The 34-year-old furniture industry trade show had its last market last summer.
Jim Sneed, CEO of Affordable Furniture, has been a regular at the Tupelo markets since 2004. He said he was expecting the news after market officials hadn't made a decision after the July 4 holiday.
"I really don't understand it," he said. "I'm sure V.M. has his reasons as he knows his business better than I do. But we will be there for the winter 2022 market. I'm looking forward to that event as the Tupelo Furniture Market has always been good for us."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three major furniture markets last year cancelled their spring shows, but Tupelo was the only market to not have any events this year.
The Las Vegas Market, which moved its January market to April of this year, will have its summer market August 22-26. The Spring High Point Market, usually held in April, was shifted to June this year, and its fall market will take place in the normally scheduled window from Oct. 16-20.
More from Dennis Seid: