Workers finish renovating the building at 630 North Gloster St., which will, beginning next week, house a new eatery: Tupelo Golden Spudz. The restaurant's owner, Elizabeth Althouse, said her business will offer "sports, food and fun."
Workers finish renovating the building at 630 North Gloster St., which will, beginning next week, house a new eatery: Tupelo Golden Spudz. The restaurant's owner, Elizabeth Althouse, said her business will offer "sports, food and fun."
TUPELO • Elizabeth Althouse is an experienced veteran of the restaurant industry, having worked at, managed ... even owned ... several restaurants.
Her latest venture, Tupelo Golden Spudz, promises a little something different. Baked potatoes are the focus of the restaurant, which is scheduled to open Nov. 17.
"We wanted to offer something nobody else has," she said. "To start with, we're going to have seven to eight different spuds, and we'll also have several different burgers as well as some hot dogs — slaw dogs chili cheese dogs."
Located at 630 North Gloster Street, the restaurant was most recently the home of U & Me Thai Restaurant. That eatery closed permanently in August after a more than seven-year run.
The menu at Tupelo Golden Spudz is nothing elaborate, but that was by design, Althouse said.
"We've have a lot of different flavors for the hamburgers and the spuds, but we'll be seeing what's selling over the first few months," she said.
In addition to the menu, the restaurant will also offer daily specials like spaghetti and hamburger steaks.
Diners also will be treated to free popcorn when they dine in the restaurant. A separate meeting area is connected to the main dining room.
"We're going to have popcorn machine for the customers to have popcorn when they come in and eat with us, and it's part of making it a fun and welcoming place," Althouse said.
A couple of large TVs have been placed on the wall behind the bar that stretches across one side of the dining room. No liquor will be served, but beer will be available. In addition, a small stage area is being added to allow for live music.
"We're also looking for someone to do trivia for us so we can have a trivia night, and we're trying to get some other games to go in the family game room," Althouse said. "It'll be a place for sports, food and fun."