For the seventh year in a row and 11th time since 2005, the Tupelo region has been named one of the most active micropolitan for new and existing facilities for 2019.
Another recognition came from the same publication, Site Selection magazine, which named Tupelo the Mississippi Micropolitan of the decade.
The No. 2 ranking matched the area's highest finish previously met in 2013.
The United States Office of Management and Budget lists 551 micropolitan areas in the U.S., which area defined aslabor markets of 10,000 to 50,000 people centered around an urban cluster which cover at least one county.
“The success of 2019 is yet another step in Tupelo and Lee County’s long-term strategy for economic growth," said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Tommy Lee Ivy. "Through our partnerships with the Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and other economic development officials, we will continue to maintain our momentum in 2020."
In 2019, the Tupelo region announced 10 new and expanding industry projects during the year, including BancorpSouth, Cooper Tire, General Atomics, H.M. Richards, Hyperion Technologies Group, Innocor, Leggett & Platt, MTD Products and Sofa Kraze. The projects created over $151 million in new capital investment and over 465 new jobs.
“Our community consistently finds itself being recognized as a top 10 micropolitan,"msaid CDF Chairman Sam Pace. "This recognition is not by chance but is only the result of the hard work by our community working together toward greater prosperity for all."
CDF President and CEO David Rumbarger said, “The Tupelo and Lee County community has worked hard for many years to provide the best business environment for manufacturing and business growth. On behalf of so many business leaders and public servants, it is very satisfying to be recognized for our successful economic development program. We will continue our focus on retaining, growing and attracting talented individuals so our businesses can continue to grow and prosper.