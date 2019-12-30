The Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau has opened the 2020 Tupelo Sesquicentennial Grant Program. The program’s goal is to help support activities, projects and programs that enhance the celebration of Tupelo’s 150th birthday. The activity, project, or program must fall under one of the four established pillars of programming for the Sesquicentennial celebration: education, celebration, participation or inspiration.
Requests for funds may be submitted to TCVB starting now with grants being evaluated for eligibility as they are received. Once the fund amount of $20,000 has been allocated, the grants will be closed. Eligible events can receive funding up to $2,500.
“Events are an important part of the year-long Sesquicentennial celebration,” said Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo CVB. “Along with signature events that we are producing, we wanted to support the community’s efforts to celebrate this milestone for Tupelo.”
Among other selection criteria published by TCVB, the event, activity, or project receiving funding must be at little or no cost to participants and be inclusive to all demographics.
The grant guidelines are available by download at www.tupelo150.com, or by emailing Stephanie Coomer at scoomer@tupelo.net. For more information on Tupelo, please visit www.tupelo.net or call us at (662) 841-6521.