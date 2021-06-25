TUPELO • Next Wednesday, Bill Dickerson will see his last patient.
An optometrist since 1979, Dickerson is retiring from the practice his father started decades ago at the corner of Main and Green streets.
“It used to be the 1100 Service Station because this used to be the 1100 block of Main Street,” Dickerson said. “But he bought the building in 1965 and redid it, and it’s been here ever since.”
After getting his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi, Dickerson attended the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, where he graduated in 1979.
“I got out in May of that year, and started working here with my dad,” he said. “He passed away in the fall of 1995, so for 16 years we worked together.”
Being an optometrist was almost a given for Dickerson, who seriously began thinking about getting into the field when he was a junior in high school in Tupelo, where he was born and raised.
“Optometry has changed so much over the last 42 years,” he said. “When we first started out, it was doing vision exams and fitting glasses and contacts. Now its treating eye diseases, glaucoma, pre- and post-op cataract surgeries, retinal detachments ... it sure has changed a lot. And especially in the last 30 years.”
Even the fundamentals have changed.
“It used to be everything was hands-on, but now its computerized and digital technology,” he said. “But it’s good. It’s made a few things easier.”
Dickerson will turn the keys to the building and the business over next Wednesday to Drs. Josh Bostick, Ryan Russell and Anna Katherine Lansdell of The Eye Clinic of Saltillo.
“Anna Katherine got out of school last month, and she’s going to come in, and I think Dr. Russell is going to come here and spend a few months together to get her acclimated to work the business,” Dickerson said. “I think they’ll come in shortly after I leave, start remodeling and do what they want to do.”
Dickerson said he’s leaving the business in good hands with the trio of doctors.
“They’re really good doctors,” he said. “I was definitely going to leave it in good hands.”
Dickerson said he’ll miss the daily interaction he has with his patients, many of whom have become close friends.
“You can have a doctor-patient relationship, but you can also have friendly relationships,” he said. “We can fix your vision problems and visual needs, but at the end of the day we might be talking about Ole Miss and State ballgames, Cardinals games, what your kids are doing, where you’re going on vacation. ... That’s what I’ll miss most — the relationships and fellowship.”
As for what retired life holds for Dickerson, it’s not too complicated.
“I’ve got a son and daughter who live in Tupelo, so I’ll see the grandkids, do church work, charity work, maybe take a trip or two,” he said. “I’ll have to find something to do; I’m not just going to sit on the porch and watch the traffic go by.”