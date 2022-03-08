TUPELO – For the 12th time since 2005, Site Selection magazine has named the Tupelo region one of its most active micropolitan areas for new and expanding cities.
The region was ranked second in the nation for 2021 among the 551 micropolitan areas designated by the United States Office of Management and Budget.
In 2021, the Tupelo region announced 19 new and expanding industry projects, including Martinrea Automotive Structures, Waste Management, Sandman Bedding LLC, Carmigo, Raybern Foods and many more. The projects created over $105 million in new capital investment and over 1,300 new jobs.
“The success of 2021 is just the start of Tupelo and Lee County’s long-term strategy for economic growth. Our partnerships with the Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and other economic development officials will continue our momentum into 2022,” said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Phil Morgan.
The Tupelo area also was named the No. 2 micropolitan in 2005, 2013 and 2019, and it was named the "Micropolitan of the Decade" in 2020.
Micropolitan statistical areas, as defined by the United States Office of Management and Budget, are labor markets of 10,000 to 50,000 people centered around an urban cluster which cover at least one county.
“The Tupelo and Lee County community continues to work to create one of the best environments for business growth. On behalf of so many business leaders and public servants, it is very satisfying to be recognized for the success of our community and economic development programs this year. We continue to focus on retaining, growing, and attracting talented individuals so our community and business partners continue to prosper,” said Community Development Foundation Chairman Shane Spees.