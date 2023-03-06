For the 13th time since 2005, the Tupelo region has been named one of the most active micropolitan areas for new and expanded facilities by Site Selection magazine.
For 2022, the region – comprised of Lee, Itawamba and Pontotoc counties – ranked ninth in the nation among the 543 micropolitan areas designated by the United States Office of Management and Budget.
In 2022, the Tupelo region announced seven new and expanding industry projects during the year, including H.M. Richards, Gibson Corrugated LLC, West Fraser, among others. The projects created over $45.8 million in new capital investment and over 220 new jobs.
“The success of 2022 is the continuum of Tupelo and Lee County’s long-term strategy for economic growth,"said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Mike Smith. "Our partnerships with the Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, Three Rivers Planning & Development District and other economic development officials will continue our momentum into 2023."
Micropolitan statistical areas, as defined by the United States Office of Management and Budget, are labor markets of 10,000 to 50,000 people centered around an urban cluster which cover at least one county.
“The Tupelo and Lee County community continues to work to create one of the best environments for business growth. On behalf of so many business leaders and public servants, it is very satisfying to be recognized for the success of our community and economic development programs this year," said CDF Chairman Kim Caron. "We continue to focus on retaining, growing, and attracting talented individuals so our community and business partners continue to prosper.”
