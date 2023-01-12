TUPELO — For the fourth time in five years, Tupelo Regional Airport recorded at least 12,000 enplanements — or boardings — an important benchmark for funding.
At 10,000 enplanements, an airport receives $1 million in federal money as part of the Airport Improvement Program that can be used for airport improvements. Below 10,000, an airport receives only $150,000.
The AIP money provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation/Federal Aviation Administration can be used only for capital improvements such as pavement repairs or reconstruction, vehicles and other equipment. It cannot be used for administrative or any other costs.
For 2022, Tupelo Regional had 12,104 enplanements, a decline of 341, or 3%, from a year earlier.
Contour Airlines began providing roundtrip service between Tupelo and Nashville in April 2016 after a five-month span when there was no service after SeaPort Airlines abruptly left. Since then, Contour has seen ridership increase, and in April 2018, switched from a 19-passenger plane to a 30-passenger jet.
In 2019, Tupelo had 15,753 enplanements, the most since 2006, which saw more than 30,000 enplanements. Tupelo was then serviced by both Delta and Northwest, providing destinations to Memphis and Atlanta.
There was some concern from board members at Tuesday's monthly meeting that Contour had seen an unusual number of late departures for December.
While the airline had some 60 departures, 18 of them were considered late, which means it took 15 minutes or more for a flight to depart. Eleven arrivals (of about 60 total) were late. In November, Contour had 10 each of late departures and arrivals. There were no flight cancellations during those two months.
Airport executive director Joe Wheeler said he had spoken to Contour on several occasions and was assured that the issue would be fixed.
The airport board in October approved a two-year renewal of the air service contract with Contour, which flies 14 roundtrip flights between Tupelo and Nashville weekly on 30-passenger, twin-engine jets. The service is subsidized through the federal Essential Air Service, which pays Contour $3.8 million.
The EAS program is funded from overflight fees paid to the FAA by foreign aircraft that transit U.S. airspace without landing in or taking off from the United States. Since FY2002, Congress has supplemented the overflight fees with discretionary annual appropriations of varying sizes.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.