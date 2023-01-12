Contour 9/20

Passengers board an afternoon Contour Airlines flight in Tupelo to Nashville on Sept. 20, 2022.  

 DENNIS SEID I DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO — For the fourth time in five years, Tupelo Regional Airport recorded at least 12,000 enplanements — or boardings — an important benchmark for funding.

Newsletters

dennis.seid@djournal.com

Recommended for you