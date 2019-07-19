Tupelo airport boardings second-most for Contour
TUPELO • After hitting a record number of boardings at Tupelo Regional Airport in May, boardings last month totaled 1,315. While it was a drop from the 1,429 logged a month earlier, the figure still is the second-most for Contour Airlines since it began service in April 2016.
For the first six months of the year boardings at TRA stand at 7,339 – a nearly 41% increase compared to the same period in 2018.
In April, Contour began service on 30-seat passenger jets, replacing the 19-seat turboprops it had been using. While the number of roundtrip flights between Tupelo and Nashville dropped from 30 to 18, overall capacity increased, as the 19-seat planes could only carry 15 passengers maximum due to weight and balance restrictions.
Daily Journal