TUPELO – Passenger boardings at Tupelo Regional Airport reached 1,300 in August, marking the fastest period since 2008 that airport reached 10,000 boardings for the year. That also means airport is eligible for $1 million in federal grants for airport improvements.
Tupelo Regional has reached at least 10,000 boardings for the third consecutive year. That hasn't been accomplished since 2005-2011. From 2005-2007, the airport was serviced by two airlines, ASA and Mesaba. That helped the airport achieve record boardings in 2006, at 31,334. But those numbers continued to drop from 2008 until 2016, following the recession and Delta's pullout from smaller markets like Tupelo.
Contour Airlines has been providing service between Tupelo and Nashville since April 2016, and boardings have grown each year.