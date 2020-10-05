TUPELO – One restaurant is moving, another is closing and a food truck is opening a brick-and-mortar location in the next few weeks.
• Thai Garden, which opened in Tupelo Commons on North Gloster Street in 2013, is renovating the space formerly occupied by Mist Asian Restaurant in Bar in the Crye-Leike Plaza. The center on North Gloster Street also is home to Neon Pig, Lost Pizza and Brick & Spoon.
Thai Garden owner Jeremie Richardson said sushi will be added to the menu.
"That's something we couldn't do with Kyoto next to us," he said of his restaurant's former location.
A full bar will be available as well.
It's expected to open mid-October, and it will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and from 4:40 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.
• Meanwhile, Jennifer Brignac and her husband, Johnny Cook, are getting the former Homer's Steaks on Jefferson Street a makeover as they plan to open their first brick-and-mortar location.
Three years ago, they opened Jo's Cafe, a mobile food truck whose proceeds are used to help fund their mission of providing disaster relief to those in need. The food truck is names for Johnny's aunt, Jo Moore.
The food truck – which they opened three years ago – will stay open, and the restaurant will be open Wednesday-Saturday.
"We got to the point in the food truck where we either needed to expand or get another food truck," Brignac said. "We started looking for a commercial kitchen, and around the Fourth of July we started looking around. And it was bad because so much was shut down and everybody was gone and we couldn't tell if some of the buildings were vacant or not."
After scouting around, they had a few opportunities that came and went. In August, they noticed Homer's announcing its closure.
They started working on the location about three weeks ago and hope to open Nov. 1.
The menu will include what's offered now and will be expanded
"We've got a young couple in their 20s who will be running the restaurant at lunch, and they'll be serving our staple menu," Brignac said. "We're working on a few things for Friday and Saturday nights, like steak and seafood."
All the equipment has been replaced, and Cook also will be using a specially designed grill in which he'll use charcoal and hickory.
"I want to offer a real good steak, and I've got a lot of ideas in my head," he said.
He also bought a meat grinder, and he'll be using the ends of the beef tenderloin, ribeye fat and some sirloin to make a signature burger.
"It's going to be a real good steak burger," he said.
There will not be a bar in the restaurant.
Brignac said the restaurant will have themed nights, such as gourmet burgers and a chef's choice.
"It could be chicken and dumplings or lasagna, something like that - whatever he decides," Brignac said. "We've got some things we're playing around with."
The restaurant will be decorated with local artists' works, and Brignac said some 30 people have contacted her.
• Sunday will be the last day for Holland's Country Buffet.
The restaurant opened in September 2017, replacing what had been Margarita's Margarita’s Mexican Grill, which closed in 2016.
It's located in The Shops at Barnes Crossing shopping plaza that’s also home to Bed Bath & Beyond, David’s Bridal, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, Dollar Tree and Lone Star Schooner Bar and Grill.
But Holland's owner Haiwei Zhou said he's not out of the restaurant game quite yet. He plans to renovate the space and reopen with a new concept. He gave no time frame, however.