TUPELO – Corn dogs are a favorite at fairs and festival, but a new kind of corn dog has been trending worldwide – the Korean corn dog.
And Tupelo is about to get a taste.
Details are a bit slim for now, but Korny Dogs will be opening a pop-up location this summer, likely in late June-early July.
What exactly is a Korean corn dog?
According to My Korean Kitchen, Korean corn dogs are a popular street food found in South Korea. It is a hot dog-style sausage coated in a sweet and savory batter, deep-fried until golden and crispy. The corn dogs are made with flour, dry yeast and often include ingredients like sweet rice flour to give a slightly bouncy texture. The hot dogs are skewered on wooden sticks, battered, and deep-fried to create a crispy outer layer.
A variety of fillings can also be added to the Korean corn dog, including cheese, and the corn dog can be coated with a variety of items including dry ramen noodles and French fries.
As for what Korny Dogs has planned, here's what they said:
"Get ready to experience the ultimate fusion of flavors with our Korean corn dogs. With a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior with ooey gooey cheese, customize it with or without the beef hot dog and a variety of toppings to choose from. Tupelo, get ready to take your taste buds on a journey they won't forget."
A vegan option will be offered later on, and Korny Dogs will be available for birthdays and other events.
Korny Dogs will be offering these selections at the first pop-up: Korny Dog, the Chester, the Hotty Toddy, the Golden Wave, the Tater and the Dino Dog.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.