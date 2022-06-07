The North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) recently released a report that said the nation's power grid could buckle under the strain of "energy emergencies" this summer. Roughly two-thirds of the country could be affected, with the midwest and midsouth affected the most.
But the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) said its nearly 10 million customers in seven states need not worry.
Scott Brooks, a spokesman for the utility, said, "TVA has never experienced a demand-related blackout, even through difficult winter storms in February 2021 and 2022. We have 99.999% reliability for more than 15 years in a row. That’s one of the best records in the industry."
NERC said extreme temperatures and ongoing drought could cause the power grid to buckle. The high temperatures will cause spikes in demand, but the supply isn't adequate to meet those needs. Drought conditions also will lower the amount of power available to meet that demand, as hydropower will be reduced.
TVA provides power to more than 10 million people in seven states across the Southeast via 153 local power companies. It is the nation's third-largest utility. Northeast Mississippi's electricity needs are serviced by nearly two dozen companies.
An aging infrastructure has exacerbated the weakness of the national grid, with a patchwork of regional power suppliers struggling to meet power demands. NERC warned that the retirement of old power plants and increased demand are most troublesome in the upper midwest and the mid south.
But Brooks said TVA is well positioned to meet power needs.
"Our diverse generation fleet provides TVA with the maximum flexibility to deliver energy from many different sources, and our transmission system is interconnected to a broader national energy system that allows us to purchase additional energy in times of unusually high demand."
TVA is also taking a more measured approach at retiring its older coal plants. In the midwest some of the issues there are related to the faster-than-expected retirement of coal plants. TVA is retiring its coal "fleet" by 2035 in what it calls a "controlled and deliberate pace." It will replace those coal plants with new natural gas and renewable sources.
In fiscal year 2020, the largest portion of TVA's power came from nuclear, at 42%. Gas accounted for 28%, coal for 15% with hydro generation just behind at 12%. Only 3% of TVA's power came from wind and solar.
"TVA has a majority of its natural gas fleet in the west region, including Mississippi, which is a benefit for grid stability in the region," Brooks said.
He said TVA proactively plans and prepares to meet peak demands in both the summer and winter, which is why blackouts and brownouts are unlikely.
"Our planning teams model and project the needs of our customers across the region, to ensure that there are sufficient resources to meet the energy demand on the system," he said.