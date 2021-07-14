TUPELO • The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public input on proposed transmission system improvements to prepare for growth and increased power reliability in the Tupelo area.
TVA proposes to invest about $1.6 million to build a new power line connection from the existing Tupelo-Structure 119 to Tupelo Water & Light’s new substation. The new line would be less than one mile and built using primarily steel, double-pole structures on new 100-foot-wide right of way.
Tupelo Water & Light is building a substation on the north side of North Green Street about a quarter-mile southeast of the intersection of North Gloster and North Green Streets to improve power reliability in the northeastern service area.
Members of the public are encouraged to visit TVA’s website through Friday, July 30, at www.tva.com/energy/transmissionprojects. The website includes detailed maps showing the different locations being considered for the proposed transmission line. Comments and questions can be submitted on the website.
The public may also submit comments by contacting TVA’s Kelly Evans at 800-362-4355, by email at newtransline@tva.gov or by mail to: Kelly Evans, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market St., MR 4G, Chattanooga, TN, 37402-2801.
The deadline for comments is July 30.
TVA is investing over $2 billion in transmission system improvements across the service area between 2021 and 2025.