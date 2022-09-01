TUPELO – The vacant lot where Cancun Mexican Restaurant once stood at Crosstown will be home to not one but two businesses – all under one roof – by next summer.
The two-in-one location will span 2,800 square feet, with the brands being Buzzed Bull Creamery, a liquid nitrogen creamery with hand-crafted ice cream and milkshakes which can be infused with alcohol, and Roll On In, featuring Asian-fusion cuisine with sushi burritos, sushi tacos, sushi bowls and sushi donuts.
"We were looking for something different for Tupelo, something fun and something family friendly," said Wesley Bray, who is the owner of the co-branded store along with his wife.
The Brays, who own businesses in Tupelo and Pontotoc, have been working on the project since 2020. Wesley visited Buzzed Bull's headquarters, where he tried both the alcohol-infused and non-infused ice cream.
The alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes start at 5% ABV, and more than 30 flavors are available.
"It was so perfectly balanced," Bray said of the ice cream.
For families, it's the best of both worlds.
"For the adults, we'll have the alcohol-infused ice cream available for them, and for everyone else, we'll have the non-alcohol ice cream," he said.
During his visit to Buzzed Bull, company officials offered Roll On In as a franchise, and Bray liked the newer concept as well.
"It's like an Asian and Tex-Mex fusion ... it's served very quickly and made to order with fresh vegetables and fresh meats," he said.
The dual concept restaurant has played out in several cities across the country. Tupelo will be home to the first Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In restaurant.
"We're finishing up the architectural plans and working on permits with the city," Bray said. "We've been designing and planning for the past eight months. We hope to see construction start in the next few mammoths and I'd like to see us open late spring or early summer of 2023."
The restaurant will have patio seating for about 50, as well as a drive-through for Roll On In. It will not be avaibable for Buzzed Bull Creamery customers.
With one of the highest traffic counts in the city, Crosstown is an ideal spot for a new and different pair of concepts that customers haven't seen before in the area.
"This is our first venture into the restaurant business, but we see a ton of value in it," Bray said.
