While reading my LinkedIn news feed, I saw this post from Tupelo businessman Joe Estess: “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, how you leave others feeling after having an experience with you becomes your trademark.”
How true! We’re marketing ourselves every day without being conscious that we are doing it.
I sat on an Eagle Scout Board of Review recently and heard the following familiar phrase: “Integrity is how you act when no one else is watching.”
Individuals and businesses alike are being watched for how they act. The eyes are out there ... as are the side conversations. You may not see the eyes or hear the conversations, but they are there. Sometimes a smartphone is recording.
When consumers find a good person or a good business that treats them well and has what they need, they’ll share that information with others. Also, if they’re treated shabbily, they’ll tell others about that too. And unfortunately, it’s not the good news that travels fast.
Damon Runyon, 20th century newspaperman and short story writer, is quoted as saying, “He who tooteth not his own horn, the same shall not be tooted.” It is truly much better to show your character than to tell about your character.
I worked as a volunteer with a Scoutmaster who despised recognition. He was embarrassed when people would try to recognize him publicly or even thank him privately. He was doing what he thought was best, and the Boy Scouts who saw this retained it. Some even emulated it. And, if I gave him recognition now, you’d probably think to yourself, “I’ve heard that name.”
Customer service is the bare minimum necessary to stay in business. Without good customer service, a business will fail. Great customer service will downplay any other minor issues that a business may have.
Think of your favorite restaurant. They probably have great customer service for you. You probably have a relationship with your server. Maybe you’re considered “a regular.” So what happens when something goes wrong? Maybe you didn’t get what you ordered. Maybe the order takes longer than it should. And, what is your reaction? “Well, everyone has a bad day.” It’s no big deal because you know this isn’t normal for your favorite restaurant. But, if someone else comes in and has the same experience without the prior relationship, they might not come back.
I dislike that we only have one chance to make a good impression because first impressions aren’t necessarily correct. But, when we stumble on the first impression, it is difficult to recover.
What makes individuals and businesses stand out? A smile. Being polite. Sincerity. Doing the right thing. These traits are what make individuals and businesses stand out.
Congratulations to the Daily Journal Top 40 Under 40 honorees. And, remember, “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, how you leave others feeling after having an experience with you becomes your trademark.” n