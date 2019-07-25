Bauer Financial reported that U.S. household debt rose $124 billion in the first quarter of this year, based on figures provided by the Federal Reserve Bank..
The increase – the 19th consecutive quarter the figure has risen – brings the total to $13.7 trillion. The previous peak was $12.7 trillion, reached in the third quarter 2008.
The Fed report was done in conjunction with Equifax Data and includes debt from all possible sources, including banks, credit unions, finance companies, student lenders andany company that reports to the credit bureaus.
In its analysis of the report, Bauer said total credit card balances dropped by $22 billion in the first quarter. However, credit card balances at FDIC-insured banks dropped by nearly $43 billion, or nearly 5%.
Other revolving credit plans, such as store credit, declined dby $2 billion or 2.74%. Auto loans at U.S. Banks increased $3 billion (1.5%), while “other” consumer loans (not mortgages) rose $4 billion.
Bank-issued credit card accounts that were 30-89 days past due declined, but seriously delinquent credit card loan – those 90 days or more past due – increased more than 10% compared to a year earllier.