In this file photo from November 2021, jobseekers make their way through a job fair set at the ICC Belden Campus. In November, the jobless rate for Northeast Mississippi's 16-county region fell to 2.7%, the lowest it's been in more than two decades.
TUPELO • Even with supply chain disruptions, workforce issues and inflation, the economic picture isn't all bleak.
The unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi is a prime example.
For November, the jobless rate for the 16-county region fell to 2.7%, down from 3.5% in October, and a sharp decline from 5.5% rate from a year earlier.
The data comes from preliminary figures provided by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.
If those numbers hold up, the 2021 jobless rate will be the lowest in more than two decades. The last time that figure for the region was this low was in late 1999/early 2000 near the height of the dot-com bubble.
And the unemployment figures for the region are among the best in the state, with six of the top 10 lowest rates.
Lafayette County and Union County (2.1%) tied for the lowest in the region and tied for second-lowest in the state, trailing only Rankin County in Central Mississippi with its 2.0% jobless rate. Itawamba, Pontotoc, and Tippah counties were tied for sixth-lowest at 2.3%, while Lee was 10th lowest at 2.4%
For Lee County, the financial, retail and medical hub of the Northeast Mississippi, it's November unemployment rate was the lowest it has ever recorded. October's revised 3.2% rate was the lowest rate since the previous low, set in April 2017 at 3.3%
Statewide, the unemployment rate for November was a flat 5%, down from 5.5% in October and a sharp drop from 6.7% a year earlier. Nationally, the jobless rate was 4.2% in November, down from 4.6% in October and from 5.7% a year ago.
Still, despite the low jobless numbers, the economy is still short of what is deemed "full employment."
The Mississippi civilian labor force – the number of qualified employees working or seeking to work – was just over 212,000 last month. That's some 4,000 fewer than a month earlier and nearly 13,000 fewer than a year ago.
The low labor participation rate – which indicates the percentage of all people of working age who are employed or are actively seeking work – is not included in unemployment statistics. According to the Bureau of Labor, the civilian labor force participation rate was just under 62% in November. That underscores why employers are still struggling to find and retain workers.