TUPELO • One of the largest furniture employers in the state, United Furniture Industries Inc., is laying off about 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina.
United, which is privately held and operates under the Lane Home Furnishings brand, said that in the next two months it will close one production facility and transform two others exclusively for use as warehouse and distribution center space.
Lane will switch the manufacturing facility in Amory to warehouse only, while it will close its metal stamping plant in High Point, North Carolina, and transition its Winston-Salem, North Carolina, operation to an east coast distribution center.
The company employs more than 3,000 workers at 18 plants, offices and distribution centers in California, Mississippi and North Carolina in the U.S. and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. After the changes, the company expects to employ just over 2,700 at its 17 operations in the United States.
Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
“The decisions to make these changes did not come lightly, and where it was possible, we have taken specific steps to transition affected employees to available jobs in other locations,” said UFI Chief Executive Officer Todd Evans. “Our industry is experiencing a drastic decrease in consumer demand. Our inventory levels remain high and new orders from our customers remain slow.
“Our team is committed to the long-term success of our company. That commitment requires right-sizing at the present time. We are confident that the product, sales, and operational plans that we have established will provide for a successful future.’’
Affected employees will be guided through the transition with information about outplacement assistance and other support services including unemployment and insurance continuation.