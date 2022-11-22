United Furniture laid off its entire workforce overnight Monday, Nov. 21. Approximately 2,700 employees lost their jobs, most of whom live in Northeast Mississippi.
Update (10:09 a.m.): Monroe County authorities mobilizing to help impacted workers
UFI was Monroe County’s largest employer, and she said by the last job count, roughly 2,000 employees were from the county. The company had locations in Amory, Nettleton and Wren.
“We’re heartbroken and in prayers for all of those affected. We’re working and partnering with our economic development friends at CDF, Three Rivers, the WIN Job Center and Accelerate MS to help deploy as many resources and available information on jobs and the rapid response,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch.
Original story:
Some 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed.
According to a memo from the board of United sent at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, employees were not to report to work today and the move is likely permanent.
"Due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective immediately on Nov. 21, 2022, with the exception of over-the-road drivers that are out on delivery. Your layoff from the company is expected to be permanent and all benefits will be terminated immediately without the provision of COBRA."
Drivers were asked to immediately return equipment, inventory, and delivery documents for deliveries that had been completed to either the company's Winston-Salem, Verona, or Victorville, California location.
It is a stunning fall for a company that had become one of the largest furniture companies in the country.
The roots of United were planted in 1983 in north Mississippi with the opening of Comfort Furniture. In 2000, United Furniture was created with the merger of Comfort Furniture, Parkhill Furniture and United Chair. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of Simmons Upholstery. In August 2015, Simmons Case Goods was added to the United Furniture product lines. That allowed United to include coordinated upholstery and case goods under the Simmons brand.
United purchased the Lane brand in 2017 from Heritage Home Group LLC for an undisclosed sum. Lane, which was founded in 1912 in Virginia and merged with Tupelo-based Action Industries in 1972, was once one of Northeast Mississippi’s largest employers. Lane was a part of Furniture Brand International, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2013. Most of the assets of Furniture Brands was bought by KPS Capital Partners for $280 million, and in the aftermath, Heritage Home Group was formed.
