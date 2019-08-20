One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the country is looking to add 500 employees, with most of them in Mississippi.
United Furniture Industries, the Tupelo-based upholstery and case goods furniture company, said it is hiring 500 people at its plants in California, North Carolina and Mississippi to help meet the growing demand for its upholstered furnishings and other products.
The new employees will expand production capacity at UFI plants in Nettleton, Verona, Okolona, Hatley, Belden, Wren and Amory in Mississippi; facilities in Archdale, High Point, Lexington and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; and at the UFI plant in Victorville, California.
“Our company is pleased to be expanding our U.S. workforce in response to the sustained and growing demand for our products, including our newly acquired Lane branded products,” said UFI President Larry George. “Our expansion benefits our customers, our industry partners, our existing employees, and the communities we call home.”
UFI is hiring upholsterers, springers and frame builders, among other positions, and said highly experienced individuals can make $25 per hour or more. The company offers a complete benefits package including major medical, dental, vision and 401K.
United, which also owns the Lane Home Furnishings brand, employs about 3,500 people at its facilities nationwide, most of whom work in Mississippi.
Job candidates may apply in person between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at any of the company’s plants or may apply online at UFIjobs.com, which includes a listing of available positions.