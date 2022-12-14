TUPELO - As 2,700 former United/Lane Furniture employees scramble to find jobs and get their personal belongings in shuttered plants in three states, company owner David Belford said he was unaware of the furniture manufacturer's troubles until it was too late.
In a statement to Columbus (Ohio) Business First, Belford said he was a passive investor in the furniture company even as he served as board chairman.
“My insight into the company’s finances was limited,” he said. Belford claimed he trusted United executives to run the company without "micromanagement."
According to the New York Post, United's board held an emergency meeting on Nov. 20 and decided to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Belford axed the plan the next day, according to Phillip Hearn, an attorney representing hundreds of employees in a class action lawsuit.
The board then sent emails and texts overnight to the approximately 2,700 employees in Mississippi, California and North Carolina that they had lost their jobs and benefits. Some 1,100 jobs were affected in Mississippi.
According to Hearn, Belford said United/Lane was "not going forward with a Chapter 11 ... that's a wrap – not doing it."
In his statement to Columbus Business First, Belford said he initially wasn't aware of the severity of the pandemic's affects on supply chains and many industries.
“Only very recently did I learn just how dire the situation had become, how limited the company’s options were,” he said. “Unfortunately, the reality of UFI’s circumstances was brought to the board’s attention far too late.”
Remaining United staff are working with lenders to wind down the company and liquidate assets, Belford’s statement said. Proceeds will be distributed to former employees and creditors.
“Those who know me know how much this company has meant to me,” Belford said in his statement. “They know the efforts made to save the company. And they know this is not the outcome anyone could ever have imagined.”
United sent a memo via email and text to its 2,700 employees on the night of Nov. 21 informing them not to report to work. Over-the-road drivers who were out on deliveries were told to immediately return to a United Furniture location to turn in their trucks.
At one time, United was one of the largest furniture companies in the country, with plants in Amory, Belden, Hatley, Nettleton, Okolona, Vardaman, Verona and Wren. The company also had six plants in North Carolina and one in California.
William Moore contributed to this report.
