United Furniture Industries and Lane Furniture is hiring an additional 400 workers across its plants in Northeast Mississippi.
United Furniture Industries, which purchased the Lane brand in 2017, is one of the largest employers in the region. United employs approximately 3,600 workers at plants, offices and distribution centers in Mississippi, North Carolina and California. Following a brief shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic, the company has resumed manufacturing and other operations under CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines.
"As our retail partners begin to reopen, they look to us to provide furniture with compelling value. That is our focus and where we excel,"said UFI/Lane President\, Larry George. "We provide great-looking, quality product that offers intense value. As the country starts to reopen and consumers begin to shop, now more than ever, value is important"
The Okonlona-based upholstery and case goods furniture company said compensation packages for highly experienced individuals can top $25 per hour or more with a complete benefits package including major medical, dental, vision and 401K.
The company is hiring for all positions and at all its Mississippi facilities. They include plant locations in Amory, Belden, Nettleton, Okolona, Vardaman, Verona and Wren. Positions range in type from upholsterers, framers, support department personnel, shipping and receiving.
The company said as it staffs up it will be implementing a variety of changes on the factory floors, distribution centers and other facilities to protect the health and safety of employees and prevent the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease.
Job candidates may apply in person between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at any of the company’s plants.